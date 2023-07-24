Published Sep 1, 2022
Gaze Upon the Glory of the Star Trek: Lower Decks T-Shirt Collective
The full Season 3 t-shirt collective is only available until 09/01/22!
Ensigns, do you like space? What about sweet, space merch? Great! Well, buckle up! Because Emmy award-winning animation house Titmouse is back with its exclusive T-shirt club ft. 10 new designs inspired by Season 3 of Star Trek: Lower Decks.
Starting now, fans can sign up for the Full Season Galactic T-Shirt Collective* subscription ($250 gets you all 10 tees + an 11th BONUS shirt), OR you can purchase each shirt individually as they drop alongside new episodes starting 08/25. All 11 original designs are from the artists of Lower Decks, and are only available until sold out.
To get you stoked for the Lower Decks T-Shirt Collective like we are, StarTrek.com had the opportunity to speak to Antonio Canobbio, CCO of Titmouse, and Barry Kelly, Supervising Director of Titmouse.
StarTrek.com: How did you finalize this season’s designs?
Antonio Canobbio: The goal is to design the set as something new every time so we avoid redundancies and repeating designs we’ve already done in the past. We always start with a meeting of the brains of this show to discuss the main themes, influences, and an angle for each shirt. Ultimate goal — keepin’ it fresh!
Barry Kelly: We go through a lot of smaller crude designs, in a fun, sometimes ugly stage. I can’t wait to do a shirt of our crude doodles combined into one super croodle.
StarTrek.com: Are there any noteworthy inspirations you can tease for us regarding this year’s collection or this season’s designs?
Barry Kelly: I always look for t-shirts that I remember — there were a lot of fun Star Trek shirts and styles from the older shows and conventions that I’d love to channel. My 8th grade science teacher wore a bright white sweatshirt that had an airbrush drawing Spock, Bones, and Kirk. It was unashamedly geeky and I loved it. Comparing those to my favorite style of shirts now, we try to combine what we love about both to make fresh styles.
StarTrek.com: What are you excited about in this upcoming season?
Barry Kelly: Deep Space Nine! A really fun aspect of the show is visiting classic locations, and I love that we get to park the U.S.S. Cerritos at a pylon! I feel just as excited about the Lower Deckers in the show when they get to walk the promenade for the first time.
StarTrek.com: With the third iteration of this t-shirt club program, are there new and unexpected things you’ve introduced?
Barry Kelly: There might be some small details reminiscent of Star Trek symbols in there. (If we can cleverly hide them.) There’s nothing else I can give away; it’s a spoiler free zone!
StarTrek.com: Without running the surprise, which week’s shirt is your favorite? Or you can’t wait to see fans rocking at a future con?
Antonio Canobbio: I’m super excited about this year's bonus shirt for the subscribers.
Barry Kelly: Episode 2 has really fun art, but Episode 9 might be so simple, it's perfect. I might need to buy duplicates of it so I don’t run out!
StarTrek.com: Anything else to add?
Antonio Canobbio: I can’t say it enough, so thanks to the fans who just like us, wear those cool shirts with pride.
Barry Kelly: Thanks for joining us in the Lower Decker Shirt Collective!
