Gaze Upon the Glory of the Star Trek: Lower Decks T-Shirt Collective

To get you stoked for the Lower Decks T-Shirt Collective like we are, StarTrek.com had the opportunity to speak to Antonio Canobbio, CCO of Titmouse, and Barry Kelly, Supervising Director of Titmouse.

StarTrek.com: How did you finalize this season’s designs?

Antonio Canobbio: The goal is to design the set as something new every time so we avoid redundancies and repeating designs we’ve already done in the past. We always start with a meeting of the brains of this show to discuss the main themes, influences, and an angle for each shirt. Ultimate goal — keepin’ it fresh!

Barry Kelly: We go through a lot of smaller crude designs, in a fun, sometimes ugly stage. I can’t wait to do a shirt of our crude doodles combined into one super croodle.

StarTrek.com: Are there any noteworthy inspirations you can tease for us regarding this year’s collection or this season’s designs?

Barry Kelly: I always look for t-shirts that I remember — there were a lot of fun Star Trek shirts and styles from the older shows and conventions that I’d love to channel. My 8th grade science teacher wore a bright white sweatshirt that had an airbrush drawing Spock, Bones, and Kirk. It was unashamedly geeky and I loved it. Comparing those to my favorite style of shirts now, we try to combine what we love about both to make fresh styles.