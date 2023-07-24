Star Trek homeSkip to main content
  • Latest
  • More to Explore
  • Series & Movies
  • Shop
    • SearchGo To Dashboard
    Interview

    Published Jun 2, 2023

    Four Minutes with Star Trek: Discovery's Tig Notaro

    There's a lot of Tig Notaro in Jett Reno, so says the comedian.

    By StarTrek.com Staff
    Tig Notaro and Star Trek: Discovery character Reno

    Getty Images / StarTrek.com

    Stand-up comic Tig Notaro did a standout job playing the marooned, heroic, and humorously agitated Chief Engineer Jett Reno of the U.S.S. Hiawatha in “Brother,” the Season 2 opener of Star Trek: Discovery.

    Affectionately named by her brother as a child, Notaro regularly tours the country performing stand-up and has appeared on Ellen, The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, and The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, among other programs. Her film and TV credits include The Sarah Silverman Program, Bob’s Burgers, Fresh Off the Boat, and One Mississippi (which she wrote, produced and directed), as well as the documentary, Tig.

    StarTrek.com grabbed a few minutes of Notaro’s time when she stepped onto the red carpet at the Star Trek: Discovery Season 2 red carpet premiere event in Manhattan on Thursday. Here’s what she had to say about how she landed the role of Chief Engineer Reno and the kick she gets out of playing the character.

    Tig Notaro on the Red Carpet during the Season 2 STAR TREK: DISCOVERY premiere

    Brad Barket/CBS

    StarTrek.com: How familiar were you with Star Trek before becoming involved with Star Trek: Discovery?

    Tig Notaro: I had followed it as a child and not since, actually. So, it was a fun dream come true that I didn't know was a dream come true.

    StarTrek.com: Because you didn’t even know it was a dream…

    Tig Notaro: Exactly. I didn't know it was a dream — and it's the best.

    Tig Notaro as Reno in 'Such Sweet Sorrow, Part 2'

    startrek.com

    StarTrek.com: How did the opportunity come about for you to play this role on Discovery?

    Tig Notaro: Well, I've known (Discovery executive producer and co-creator) Alex Kurtzman for over 20 years. And he just offered me the role.

    StarTrek.com: Give us your sense of Reno. What makes her tick?

    Tig Notaro: Reno. I always tell everyone that I don't have a huge range as an actor, so there's always a lot of me in there, whatever I'm doing. Also, I can’t claim to be as smart as Reno. There's a lot of... I know this might be taboo to mention Star Wars with Star Trek, but it feels like there’s a little bit of Han Solo sprinkled in there. But gosh, I think your question was “What makes Reno tick?”

    Tig Notaro as Chief Engineer Reno in 'Brother'

    StarTrek.com

    StarTrek.com: Or, coming at it another way, what's interesting to you about her as a character?

    Tig Notaro: I just love the confidence and the strength and the anything is possible attitude that she’s got.

    StarTrek.com: What was it like that first time you put on the uniform and arrived on the set? And you had your friend Alex directing you.

    Tig Notaro: I have to say, I had a private moment of, “Wow, I think I might look cool in this.” It felt great. And Alex directing, it was so phenomenal. There’s just a comfort and ease there.

    Executive Producers and Cast on the Red Carpet during the Season 2 STAR TREK: DISCOVERY premiere

    Brad Barket/CBS

    StarTrek.com: How welcoming to you was the cast?

    Tig Notaro: To this day, I've truly never experienced a kinder cast or crew in any project that I've worked on.

    StarTrek.com: Last question, which line made you laugh more — “Evolution’s a fickle bitch, am I right?” or “An armistice? With the guys who drink blood wine?”

    Tig Notaro: I think, “Fickle bitch.” That made me laugh.

    This article was originally published on January 19, 2019.

    Get Updates By Email

    Stay tuned to StarTrek.com for more details! And be sure to follow @StarTrek on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

    Star Trek: Discovery Seasons 1-4 are streaming exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S., the UK, Canada, Switzerland, South Korea, Latin America, Germany, France, Italy, Australia and Austria. Seasons 2 and 3 also are available on the Pluto TV “Star Trek” channel in Switzerland, Germany and Austria. The series streams on Super Drama in Japan, TVNZ in New Zealand, and SkyShowtime in Spain, Portugal, Poland, The Nordics, The Netherlands, and Central and Eastern Europe and also airs on Cosmote TV in Greece. The series is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

    Topics

    Related

    Living Star Trek: How Two Women Breathed New Life into the Franchise
    Interview
    Stylized image of Jean Lorrah and Jacqueline Lichtenberg with doodles of arrows and deltas along with the cover of 'Star Trek Lives'
    Roger Clark on Star Trek's Enduring Appeal and Its Influence on His Career
    Interview
    Graphic illustration with geometric shapes, Star Trek deltas, and a portrait of Roger Clark
    Star Trek Helps Turn Champions Into Olympians
    Interview
    Star Trek, 2020 Olympics
    WARP FIVE: Wil Wheaton on the Original Prodigy Returning to Star Trek
    Interview
    Graphic illustrated collage featuring Wil Wheaton and promo images of Wesley Crusher from Star Trek: The Next Generation and Star Trek: Prodigy
    Star Trek home
    How to pitch startrek.com
    X LogoYouTube LogoFacebook LogoInstagram LogoTiktok Logo
    Where to Watch
    Privacy PolicyYour Privacy ChoicesCalifornia NoticeTerms of UseRegistrationHelpClosed CaptioningFan FilmsFan Sites
    © 2024 CBS Studios Inc., Paramount Pictures Corporation, and CBS Interactive Inc., Paramount companies. STAR TREK and related marks are trademarks of CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.
    Back to top