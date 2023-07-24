Four Minutes with Star Trek: Discovery's Tig Notaro

Stand-up comic Tig Notaro did a standout job playing the marooned, heroic, and humorously agitated Chief Engineer Jett Reno of the U.S.S. Hiawatha in “Brother,” the Season 2 opener of Star Trek: Discovery.

Affectionately named by her brother as a child, Notaro regularly tours the country performing stand-up and has appeared on Ellen, The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, and The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, among other programs. Her film and TV credits include The Sarah Silverman Program, Bob’s Burgers, Fresh Off the Boat, and One Mississippi (which she wrote, produced and directed), as well as the documentary, Tig.

StarTrek.com grabbed a few minutes of Notaro’s time when she stepped onto the red carpet at the Star Trek: Discovery Season 2 red carpet premiere event in Manhattan on Thursday. Here’s what she had to say about how she landed the role of Chief Engineer Reno and the kick she gets out of playing the character.