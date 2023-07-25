FIRST LOOK: New Star Trek Avatars For XBOX Live

Flashman Studios has introduced its first collection of Star Trek avatars for XBOX Live. Available now, the collection features 18 different Star Trek: The Next Generation-themed avatars, including science officer t-shirts for men and women, operations officer costumes, Geordi’s VISOR, a Borg Drone costume, a Klingon costume, a Picard t-shirt and more. That’s means it’s your choice: join Starfleet, be assimilated by the Borg or battle as a Klingon.