    Published May 29, 2013

    FIRST LOOK: New Star Trek Avatars For XBOX Live

    FIRST LOOK: New Star Trek Avatars For XBOX Live

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    Flashman Studios has introduced its first collection of Star Trek avatars for XBOX Live. Available now, the collection features 18 different Star Trek: The Next Generation-themed avatars, including science officer t-shirts for men and women, operations officer costumes, Geordi’s VISOR, a Borg Drone costume, a Klingon costume, a Picard t-shirt and more. That’s means it’s your choice: join Starfleet, be assimilated by the Borg or battle as a Klingon.

    Click HERE for details and keep an eye on StarTrek.com for news about futures Star Trek avatar collections from Flashman Studios.

