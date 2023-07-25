Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Published Oct 14, 2019

    FIRST LOOK: IDW to Include Jean-Luc Picard Comic With Blu-ray Release

    "Star Trek: Sky's the Limit" will come inside the 'Star Trek: Picard Movie & TV Collection,' out October 15.

    By StarTrek.com Staff
    cover001

    StarTrek.com

    Rediscover the Star Trek universe with Captain Jean-Luc Picard in the Star Trek: Picard Movie & TV Collection on Blu-ray October 15 from CBS Home Entertainment and Paramount Home Entertainment. Ahead of the premiere of Star Trek: Picard in January 2020, fans can relive Picard’s greatest adventures. Also starring William Shatner, Jonathan Frakes, LeVar Burton, Michael Dorn and Tom Hardy, the six-disc collection includes two feature-length TV episodes, Star Trek: The Next Generation's "Chain of Command” and “Best of Both Worlds,” and four Next Generation films – Star Trek: Generations, Star Trek: First Contact, Star Trek: Insurrection and Star Trek: Nemesis.

    And if that weren't enough, fans will also receive Star Trek: Sky's the Limit, an exclusive 16-page comic book from IDW Publishing, featuring an original, never-before-seen storyline inspired by the iconic franchise. Below, you can get your first look at IDW's newest offering, which will otherwise only be available to those who purchase the Star Trek: Picard Movie & TV Collection.

    Sky's the Limit

    IDW

    IDW

    IDW

    IDW

    Available together for the first time, Star Trek: Picard Movie & TV Collection. comes packed with over 10 hours of previously released special features, including behind-the-scenes looks, commentaries, gag reels, deleted scenes and more.

    The Blu-ray collection will also be released in the UK on October 21, Australia on October 23, and Germany on November 7.

