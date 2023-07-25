FIRST LOOK: IDW to Include Jean-Luc Picard Comic With Blu-ray Release

Rediscover the Star Trek universe with Captain Jean-Luc Picard in the Star Trek: Picard Movie & TV Collection on Blu-ray October 15 from CBS Home Entertainment and Paramount Home Entertainment. Ahead of the premiere of Star Trek: Picard in January 2020, fans can relive Picard’s greatest adventures. Also starring William Shatner, Jonathan Frakes, LeVar Burton, Michael Dorn and Tom Hardy, the six-disc collection includes two feature-length TV episodes, Star Trek: The Next Generation's "Chain of Command” and “Best of Both Worlds,” and four Next Generation films – Star Trek: Generations, Star Trek: First Contact, Star Trek: Insurrection and Star Trek: Nemesis.

And if that weren't enough, fans will also receive Star Trek: Sky's the Limit, an exclusive 16-page comic book from IDW Publishing, featuring an original, never-before-seen storyline inspired by the iconic franchise. Below, you can get your first look at IDW's newest offering, which will otherwise only be available to those who purchase the Star Trek: Picard Movie & TV Collection.