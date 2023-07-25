Published Jan 3, 2018
FIRST LOOK: Discovery's "Despite Yourself"
New photos from this weekend’s installment of Star Trek: Discovery, “Despite Yourself,” have just been released. In the episode, while in unfamiliar territory, the crew must get creative to survive against opposing forces and return home.
The episode, the 10th of the show’s freshman season, was directed by Jonathan Frakes. Check out the photos below:
Lt. Tyler and Science Specialist Burnham
Captain Lorca and Science Specialist Burnham
Captain Lorca and Dr. Hugh Culber (Wilson Cruz) with Lt. Paul Stamets (Anthony Rapp)
Dr. Culber and Captain Lorca
Cadet Tilly and Dr. Culber with Lt. Stamets
First Officer Saru, Science Specialist Burnham and Captain Lorca
Captain Lorca
L'Rell (Mary Wiseman) and Lt. Tyler