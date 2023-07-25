First Look: 1701 Club For Trek Modeling Enthusiasts

Modelers have been clamoring for a 1:350 scale TOS U.S.S. Enterprise kit since the day we started producing models in 2008. At 1:350-scale, the model measures approximately 30” long. I believe this was the same scale used for the Master Replicas Enterprise that was released a few years ago. The kit supplies all of the parts needed to create a replica of the production version of the ship. Details include a quarter-size bridge and shuttle bay complete with two shuttles. The kit is currently scheduled to come out in October and will retail for about $124.99. We have found that there are modelers out there that love to add in as much authentic detail as they can. So we are also developing a separate accessory set that will include parts to add further detail, with photo-etched metal parts, a complete light kit and Bussard collector fan motors. Along with this, we are also developing another accessory pack of optional parts to allow modelers to build the kit as one of the pilot versions.

We have found that fans of our products really value opportunities to learn and see how we develop our products. In an effort to share this information, we launched a special initiative to communicate directly with our fans, and allow them the opportunity to purchase a limited edition of the kit. The 1701 Club is the exclusive place where we share behind-the-scenes development information. Club members receive email updates that show the progress of the product’s development. By signing up for the 1701 Club, members reserve a copy of the Premiere Edition of the kit at the price of $149.99 plus S&H. (No payment information is required at sign up. Ordering information will be sent when the kit is ready.) The Premiere Edition includes everything in the standard kit as well as several added value items, including optional pilot version parts, a numbered Certificate of Authenticity, a special commemorative packaging treatment and a free 1701 Club t-shirt, which is delivered upon sign-up. The Premiere Edition is slated to be delivered to club members 1-2 months before the wide release of the regular edition kit.