Star Trek's First Cliffhanger

Of course, this was not the episode that introduced the Borg; that was "Q Who?," a full season earlier. Fans were left wondering if we'd ever see this unique species again — a villain more unique than any we'd seen before. With "The Best of Both Worlds, Part I," we really get a chance to dig in.

(Tangent: I recall an in-depth lunchroom discussion about Q's introduction of the Borg. At the end of “Q Who?,” Picard seemed grateful that he enabled the Federation to prepare for their invasion. But did the events of “Q Who?” merely put the Borg on the Federation's scent?)

They have the power to wipe us out with nothing more than a glance, yet with this asymmetrical level of power, there's almost a sense of disrespect on their behalf. We rank so low as a threat that they'll allow us to beam aboard and look around, with individual drones completely ignoring us.

In this episode, we get a better look at how they are quick to adapt to our attacks (those phaser shields that appear around drones after one or two shots still gives me goosebumps) and how the "hive mind" works. It's in this episode that we first learn that "death is irrelevant," and that "resistance is futile."

Starfleet as a Job