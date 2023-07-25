The 'Fall' of a Season: Environmentalism in Star Trek

When Jake Sisko revealed his plans to attend the Pennington School for the fall semester in the alternate future depicted in Star Trek: Deep Space Nine’s “The Visitor,” the burgeoning author offered us hope that the weather-related term fall will still be in use by the 24th Century.

In the here and now, the autumnal season’s place as an equal among the four seasons and a buffer between summer’s warmth and winter’s icy conditions may be coming to an end. Increased levels of carbon dioxide in Earth’s atmosphere tend to delay leaf fall, while rising global temperatures prompt those same leaves to sprout much earlier in the spring than expected. As a result, autumn’s traditional influence on the calendar has diminished, even if our love of pumpkin spice has not.

Star Trek tackled sentient species’ detrimental impact on the galaxy in numerous episodes and films, so let’s examine these environmentally-conscious entries and determine how they correspond to our own predicament.