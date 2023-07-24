Published Apr 18, 2023
EXO-6 Unveils First Wave of Collectible Figures from Star Trek: Picard
The first three 1:6 scale museum-grade articulated figures include Admiral Picard, Worf and Vadic.
As fans gear up for the epic, thrilling conclusion to Star Trek: Picardlater this week, we're excited to share that EXO-6 plans to come out with collectible figures from this season, starting with Admiral Jean-Luc Picard, Worf, and Vadic.
In the third and final season of Star Trek: Picard, a desperate message from a long-lost friend draws Starfleet legend Admiral Jean-Luc Picard into the most daring mission of his life, forcing him to recruit allies spanning generations old and new. This final adventure sets him on a collision course with the legacy of his past and explosive, new revelations that will alter the fate of the Federation forever.
Star Trek: Picard features Patrick Stewart reprising his iconic role as Jean-Luc Picard, which he played for seven seasons on Star Trek: The Next Generation, and follows this iconic character into the next chapter of his life. LeVar Burton, Michael Dorn, Jonathan Frakes, Gates McFadden, Marina Sirtis, Brent Spiner, Jeri Ryan, and Michelle Hurd star alongside Stewart in the hit original series.
Admiral Picard, Worf, and Vadic are the first three characters to be released as 1:6 scale museum-grade articulated figures with realistic portraits.
This early prototype shows retired Admiral Picard wearing his casual, civilian clothes with his admiral’s combadge.
Worf, Son of Mogh, House of Martok, Son of Sergey, House of Rozhenko, Bane to the Duras family, Slayer of Gowron, and Starfleet Intelligence operative wears his battle gear and carries a Klingon Kur'leth sword.
Captain Vadic is outfitted as she appears commanding the Shrike and comes with various accessories.
EXO-6 has released over a dozen 1:6 scale collectible figures from various Star Trek television series and movies, including the recently announced First Contact Worf figure.
Assisted by showrunner Terry Matalas, costume designer Michael Crow, and property master Jeff Lombardi, along with the Paramount Global Consumer Products team, EXO-6 has been able to construct the most accurate re-creations of the characters fans love (and hate) from the series' third season.
Pre-order and additional figure details will be released by EXO-6 at a later date.