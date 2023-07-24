EXO-6 Unveils First Wave of Collectible Figures from Star Trek: Picard

As fans gear up for the epic, thrilling conclusion to Star Trek: Picardlater this week, we're excited to share that EXO-6 plans to come out with collectible figures from this season, starting with Admiral Jean-Luc Picard, Worf, and Vadic.

In the third and final season of Star Trek: Picard, a desperate message from a long-lost friend draws Starfleet legend Admiral Jean-Luc Picard into the most daring mission of his life, forcing him to recruit allies spanning generations old and new. This final adventure sets him on a collision course with the legacy of his past and explosive, new revelations that will alter the fate of the Federation forever.

Star Trek: Picard features Patrick Stewart reprising his iconic role as Jean-Luc Picard, which he played for seven seasons on Star Trek: The Next Generation, and follows this iconic character into the next chapter of his life. LeVar Burton, Michael Dorn, Jonathan Frakes, Gates McFadden, Marina Sirtis, Brent Spiner, Jeri Ryan, and Michelle Hurd star alongside Stewart in the hit original series.

Admiral Picard, Worf, and Vadic are the first three characters to be released as 1:6 scale museum-grade articulated figures with realistic portraits.