EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Discovery's Sam Vartholomeos

What’s this whole Star Trek Las Vegas experience been like for you, checking out the convention, appearing on stage, meeting the fans.

It is cool. It is overwhelming and it is absolutely humbling. I don't think it hit me until just now. I can't even call myself a Star Trek fan after coming here. I thought I was, but these fans, it is part of who they are, and that is really humbling.

How much did you know about Star Trek before hooking up with Discovery?

I knew the old movies, one through four, and that was thanks to my dad, who really wanted me to get into Star Trek. I just didn't have access to the episodes, but now with everything being online, The Original Series, The Next Generation, I'm trying to catch up, and really know where it all came from.