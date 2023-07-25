EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Discovery's Anthony Rapp

We've heard a little bit about what Burnham goes through. What is the journey that Stamets is on?

I'm wondering how much I can talk about. It's not just what I'm not allowed to, it's that I wouldn't want to… I'm like an anti-spoiler person as a consumer of culture. I think that when you first encounter me I'm a little... Stamets is super-smart and is the expert in his field, and so he encounters other people and can be a little impatient, or flinty, or short with them. So, part of the journey is getting to know these people with whom I'm first sort of like, "Who are you? What good are you to me?" And then getting to know, “Oh, maybe you are some good to me.” Seeing the evolution of my character's relationship with all these other people.

And then you also get to see the softer side in my relationship with (Hugh). More than that, I don't really want to touch on too much because it just gets into the spoilery stuff. But, this is my first time being a regular on a TV show, so I don't always know what is coming. Sometimes, I get little hints dropped, but I don't really want to know because Stamets doesn't know. I get to read along with everyone else as the scripts come in and discover, no pun intended, what's coming. And it's always felt like it rings true. It feels organic and authentic, and that's the most important thing to me.

How realistic are the sets and how much green screen are you dealing with?

We have tons of practicality to all of our environments. The only green screen, really, that I've encountered... There's a scene where I'm in the shuttle bay and I'm looking out, essentially, kind of onto the star field. That's a green screen that I'm looking at. I wish I could see the planets, for sure. But the bay itself is real. Everything is very real, the hallways, the bridge. There's not much green screen really, really at all. I've only had one and that was when I was encountering that creature, that, clearly, they could not bring in.