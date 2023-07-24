Exclusive First Look at EXO-6's Jean-Luc Picard 1:6 Scale Figure

EXO-6 is proud to present the next 1:6 scale articulated figure from Star Trek: First Contact – Captain Jean-Luc Picard.

Star Trek: The Next Generation rebooted Star Trek for a new generation and one of its most enduring contributions was Patrick Stewart as Captain Jean-Luc Picard. Although strict and formal at first, Picard was quickly embraced by the fans and Stewart’s portrayal has become the gold standard for captains in the franchise. The character led the series through seven television seasons and four movies and has returned for his own new series, twenty years later. No other Star Trek captain has had more on-screen adventures than Jean-Luc Picard.