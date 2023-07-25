EXCLUSIVE: Discovery Props Master Mario Moreira, Part 2

Yes. The badges were one of those props where there was a lot of back and forth getting them right. Again, the badges, like the phaser, are going to be worn at Comic-Cons and as cosplay, and you want to get them right. You want to get them right for the show. You want to get them right for the fans. We were doing a lot of different concepts with colors, with the shapes, with the department insignia in the middle. What we were discussing with costumes, with our Costume Designer, Gersha Phillips, was how to distinguish rank within the costume. She early on knew that she wanted to do a general uniform look with the Starfleet uniforms and not represent rank on them. And she did do something subtle in the end.

I was thinking about it quite a bit. "How are we going to show rank?" I'm looking at the pips on the collars on The Next Generation. That was an idea, but we couldn't jump over The Original Seriesbecause those don't happen until later. I just thought about it a lot, and it was on my mind so much that one night I fell asleep and dreamt about it. I often dream about the props of the shows I'm working on. I was dreaming about the badges, and there were all these little holes in the bottom left hand corner. I woke up and realized, "Oh, we can actually do the pips on the badges." So yeah, that was just the dream inspiration that came to me one night. That morning, I came into the office, presented it and everybody was like, "Yes. That's exactly it. You nailed it." We didn't go back from there.

Gormagander meat is a prop. How did you and your team make that a reality?