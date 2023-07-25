EXCLUSIVE: Discovery Props Master Mario Moreira, Part 1

Oh, it's a fairy tale. We design and build I would say 90% of the props from scratch. Generally, on a science-fiction show, when we build props, we'll call them mutt builds. Say we want to do a high-tech grenade or something like that. We'll first figure out a shape. OK, it sort of wants to be a hockey puck shape. Then we'll go through some tech-type stores, we'll look around maybe at speakers or things like that, or we'll buy some cool Bluetooth things. We'll take those apart, find the interiors of them, and then we'll start looking at that as our base. Then we'll find some other things, glue it to it, paint it silver, add some LEDs. We're making things from things.

Whereas with Trek, we are tasked with, “Here is a sensor thing that we've got to make.” We’ll go into a meeting with a director. "I want it shaped like a football. I want it to do this. I want it to do that." It's like, "Awesome." And then I talk to my builders first and let them know what we're thinking. “Have we even invented this idea yet?” And if they're feeling that they're capable of building something like that, I'll talk to our designers, and then we'll start working together on building the prop to work with the idea that the director had. From there, we start the build process.

Roughly how many props did you and your team build for season one of Discovery?