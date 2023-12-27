Essential Hugh Culber Episodes

When Michael Burnham expresses her concerns about how the spore drive jumps may be affecting Ripper, the ship's tardigrade, Dr. Culber promises to look into it. As a counselor, he acknowledges Burnham's cause of worry. And as a medical professional, Culber is interested in learning more about the tardigrade's deteriorating condition, and if the species processes stress the same way humanoids do.

When Captain Lorca is taken prisoner by the Klingons, First Officer Saru steps up as acting captain in search of a plan to rescue Lorca. Having located Lorca's whereabouts, Saru orders Lt. Stamets to bring the spore drive back "online." Unfortunately, Ripper collapses in the science chamber. Seeing as they're in "survival mode," Saru orders Culber to rehydrate Ripper and pull it out of its cryptobiosis shell. The doctor stands up to the acting captain, refusing to harm what he perceives to be a sentient creature.

"Choose Your Pain" also showcases a tender and loving moment between Culber and Stamets. Unable to use Ripper, the astromycologist makes himself the new human navigator as they rescue Lorca and bring the Discovery out of hostile territory, while also not crossing his husband by endangering the tardigrade. Relinquishing his fate to being "doomed to love a brilliant but reckless maniac who's willing to risk his life for glory," he makes Stamets promise to never do anything as stupid again because "You may not care about you but I do."

Culber Returns to Stamets in "Vaulting Ambition" and "Saints of Imperfection"