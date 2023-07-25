When The Niners Played Ball

Yep, that's right the team is called the Niners — and the Vulcans are the Logicians — with IDIC symbols on their ball caps. You can see why this one is a fan favorite. In one of the rare instances of breaking the fourth wall in all of Star Trek, even the names on the back of the Niners' uniforms are in what Paramount and CBS referred to as the Galaxy font, which is one of the Star Trek title treatments.

If there's anything not to like about “Take Me Out To The Holosuite,” it's perhaps its strain of anti-Vulcanism. Not since Season 1 of Star Trek: Enterprise have we seen such xenophobia on behalf of our heroes. (Wait, is that “not since” or “not until”? Or am I being close-minded and thinking three-dimensionally again? Q would surely scoff at me right now.)

Neither Star Trek: The Next Generation or DS9 had a full-time Vulcan on the roster. (Lt. Selar doesn't really count, sorry folks.) Maybe since Tuvok was already kicking butt on Star Trek: Voyager, the producers felt it was okay to throw a little shade Vulcan's way in this episode.