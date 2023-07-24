Star Trek: Deep Space Nine's Radical Depiction of Black Love

Up to this point, few mainstream TV shows and movies had been so intentional. Often, portrayals of Black characters in love were relegated to a male and female character who were together because they were the only people from that demographic on the screen, so it was a given that they would be in a relationship together. Rarely was time taken to examine why they were together and, more importantly, how they made their love work in the face of systemic and interpersonal conditions that tried to pull them apart. Deep Space Nine did just that.

When we first meet Benjamin Sisko, he is coming to terms with being a single father who has just lost Jennifer, the love of his life, in Battle of Wolf 359. This is not something that is resolved quickly.

I have seen other shows too eager to move the narrative forward. Too many times I have seen showrunners ensnare their protagonist in other romantic entanglements far before it made sense to do so. If the person who was lost was the love of their lives, it makes sense for there to be an extended time of grief — especially when kids are involved.

What made DS9 so unique was how seriously its writers treated the love that Sisko had for his wife. In "Emissary," Sisko is barely able to contain his distaste for Captain Picard, the man he holds responsible for his wife’s death. The rest of the first season finds Sisko focusing on his job so intently because the pain of the loss of his wife lies just beneath the surface.

In the second season, Sisko had a very brief, and very doomed romantic interest in Fenna, the psychoprojective telepathic projection of the unconscious mind of Nidell. However, it was not until Season 3 that Jake introduced his father to the woman he would eventually marry — Kasidy Yates. This stood out to me. It made sense; DS9 allowed for Sisko to grieve, to mourn the loss of his wife, and to, slowly, find love again.