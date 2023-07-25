Bonding with Our Man Bashir

We join the Adventures of Julian Bashir, Secret Agent, in medias res as Julian, dressed in a classic tuxedo, hurls an adversary with an eye patch through a plate-glass window, dispatching a second with the cork from a champagne bottle. His adventure is paused as Garak claps, asking about the nature of the holo-program that Bashir has been spending so much time in of late. After Bashir invites Garak to join him, the mission begins. Bashir takes Garak back to his '60s-styled apartment. Julian is playing a spy, much to the amusement of Garak, who is of course a spy in real life.

Meanwhile, Sisko, Kira, Dax, O’Brien, and Worf are returning from a conference when their shuttle hits trouble, threatening to explode. Lieutenant Commander Eddington swiftly beams them out, but the crew is caught in the pattern buffer mid-transport. To save them, Eddington orders the computer to wipe all memory to save their patterns before they degrade. They’re on the station somewhere, but Odo and Eddington have no idea where.