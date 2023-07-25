Published Dec 10, 2019
Don't Miss a Single One of These New Star Trek Books
As the holidays come to town, check out some of the best in Star Trek publishing for the month of December.
Whether it’s novels, comics, reference and behind-the scenes books, humor and inspirational books, Star Trek has been well-represented on the printed page since the days of the original series. With that in mind and as a companion piece to this month’s feature in which we revisit the 40th anniversary of Simon & Schuster’s Star Trek publishing program, we also offer a look at what’s new in the realm of the Final Frontier’s “expanded universe.”
First, it’s time to get in shape with Star Trek: Body by Starfleet – A Fitness Guide (Dec 3, $16.99). What do you get when pop culture writer and Star Trek humorist Robb Pearlman joins forces with artist Jason Kayser? “A fully illustrated guide that bridges the nexus between stasis and health, Star Trek: Body by Starfleet provides real, practical, and fun exercises for Star Trek fans of all ages and physical abilities so that they may boldly live long and prosper.” Pearlman worked in consultation with fitness coach Chris Tutela to create easy-to-follow exercises drawn from proven techniques as well as more than 50 years of Star Trek history and lore. The result is a guide to a better you no matter your age or level of fitness.
Celebrating 40 years of Star Trek publishing this very month, Simon & Schuster through its Gallery Books imprint brings us the newest Star Trek: Discovery adventure, Dead Endless (Dec 17, $16.00). Written by veteran Star Trek author Dave Galanter, this sixth novel based on the CBS All Access series focuses on fan-favorite character Paul Stamets, who helped discover the mycelial network and develop the spore drive that propels Discovery at fantastic speeds. When they respond to a distress call detected from inside that network, Discovery’s crew find themselves trapped there and faced with solving the mystery of the man seeking their help. Is he friend or foe? Victim or threat?
In the realm of comics, IDW Publishing is hitting multiple points along the Star Trek timeline this month. First, there’s the second issue of Star Trek: Picard – Countdown (December, $4.99), the three-issue miniseries that leads directly into the new CBS All Access series with Sir Patrick Stewart returning to his iconic role of Jean-Luc Picard. Sent to evacuate a Romulan colony world, Admiral Picard and the crew of the U.S.S. Verity find themselves faced with a difficult choice that will affect millions of lives.
More than a century before those events, Captain James Kirk and his crew aboard the Starship Enterprise continue their adventures in Star Trek: Year Five #9 (December, $3.99). After their close call with the Tholian Assembly, the crew of the Enterprise escorts Ayal back to their home planet, only to find a society teetering on the brink of catastrophe. The final voyages of the original five-year mission continue, and you can get on board by following the link:
Finally, in celebration of Star Trek: The Motion Picture’s 40th anniversary, IDW brings you the Star Trek: The Motion Picture – Facsimile Edition, (December, $5.99) a beautiful recreation of the original comics adaptation from 1979. Originally published by Marvel Comics to coincide with the film’s theatrical release, this special magazine-sized edition translates the movie’s epic storyline to comics form. This spectacular adaptation features work by industry legends Marv Wolfman, Dave Cockrum, and Klaus Johnson and is presented here in its original form including articles, interviews, and photos!