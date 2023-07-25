Don't Miss a Single One of These New Star Trek Books

First, it’s time to get in shape with Star Trek: Body by Starfleet – A Fitness Guide (Dec 3, $16.99). What do you get when pop culture writer and Star Trek humorist Robb Pearlman joins forces with artist Jason Kayser? “A fully illustrated guide that bridges the nexus between stasis and health, Star Trek: Body by Starfleet provides real, practical, and fun exercises for Star Trek fans of all ages and physical abilities so that they may boldly live long and prosper.” Pearlman worked in consultation with fitness coach Chris Tutela to create easy-to-follow exercises drawn from proven techniques as well as more than 50 years of Star Trek history and lore. The result is a guide to a better you no matter your age or level of fitness.