Simon & Schuster and 40 Years of Star Trek Publishing

Forty years ago this month, Star Trek returned in a big way with the theatrical release of Star Trek: The Motion Picture. During the decade following the original series’ cancelation, fans of Captain Kirk, Mister Spock, and the voyages of the Starship Enterprise had to satisfy themselves with reruns of those 79 episodes, rare sightings of Star Trek: The Animated Series, and whatever merchandise they happened to find here and there. Toys, models, and games were among the most common items, along with a host of fan-created publications, as well as the occasional comic book from Gold Key Publishing or novel from Bantam books.

Bantam’s license was drawing to a close at the end of the 1970s in lieu of a new home for Star Trek publishing: Simon & Schuster. Through its imprints Wallaby Books, Wanderer Books, and Pocket Books, S&S set out to unleash their new license in bold fashion with sixteen titles planned to tie into the then upcoming big-budget Star Trek film. A staggered rollout of new books and other tie-ins aimed at adults and kids began in the months leading up to the movie’s release on December 7th, 1979.

As we celebrate the first Star Trek feature film’s 40th anniversary this month, we also commemorate four decades of Star Trek publishing by taking a look back at how it all began: