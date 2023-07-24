Discovery's Tardigrades Are Making a Name For Themselves in Our World

Radiation is dangerous to living tissue because it breaks the chemical bonds in essential molecules, either directly or indirectly by creating harmful radicals, heating, or stirring up the electrical charges on any surface of our biomolecules. DNA is particularly susceptible to radiation damage.

DNA is the instruction manual found in every living cell. A gene is a string of DNA that encodes for the creation of a specific protein. Similar to the crew on a starship, proteins have different tasks that keep the cell functioning smoothly: metabolize nutrients, take out waste, maintain balance, communicate with other cells, replicate, etc. Hence, when DNA is damaged by radiation, the cell’s most basic functions go haywire. For example, cells with mangled DNA can turn cancerous.

But, somehow, tardigrade DNA is impervious to this radiation damage.

The mystery of tardigrades’ superpowers was solved in 2016, when a group of scientists from 10 Japanese research institutions combed through the genes of tardigrades and compared them against all the known genomes of other species. The researchers identified several tardigrade-unique genes, but only one engendered a protein that congregated around DNA. This nondescript protein — named the “damage suppressor” and often shortened to “Dsup” — is the key to the tardigrade’s radioresistance.

The Dsup protein protects DNA from radiation by binding to it and acting as a shield, taking blasts of radiation like a starship’s shields absorb phaser fire. The protein also speeds up the DNA repair process by promoting access to the parts of the DNA chain that are in need of a fix, similar to bookmarking a page with a typo.

Dsup works by enveloping DNA in an electrostatic hug: DNA is intrinsically negatively charged while the Dsup protein is overwhelmingly positively charged. Their bond really is as simple as “opposites attract”—and that’s paramount. All DNA shares the same negative charge, whether it’s inside a tardigrade or a human. Thus, Dsup has the potential to confer the same radio-resistive benefits on a wide range of organisms, if only the cell had the instructions to make it.