Discovery Warps into NYCC

At a press conference after the panel, Jemison spoke further about the importance of science in Star Trek: "One of the questions that I've been asked is, why do I like Star Trek? Why would I be here? Why do I think that it's a special show? It's because of this discussion. So, for example, the science is front and center and everybody can get into the details and that's what allows people to submerge themselves. That's what allows one to have the Prime Directive come out as something that's within popular culture. Those are the kinds of things that make a show have (Trek's) kind of longevity.

"But it's not just because it has cool things to say," she continued. "It's because it touches people. And the other thing I would say is that there is an opportunity, then, also, to teach a lot, even within the sciences. Right? So as the sciences are good and consistent it makes people want to learn more. So, I think that that's part of the power of what Star Trek has done and I really salute you all for being able to continue that right now."