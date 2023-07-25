Discovery Shines at Destination Star Trek Germany

Chieffo talked about becoming part of the greater Star Trek family. “Last night, I spoke to Terry (Farrell) and Nana (Visitor) at our hotel, which was amazing,” she said. “Terry and I had met at STLV, but I’d not met Nana yet. I geeked out. To meet both of them? They are two of my favorite characters from DS9, and to see that Terry and Nana are still so close after 25 years was wonderful.” Chieffo affectionately looked at her Discovery co-stars on the stage and said, “I’m glad I’ll be linked with these people forever.”

Boldly Hitting the Road

Andrea Becker and her husband, Spock, are Trek fans from Frankfurt who drove their car to Dortmund for DSTG. Lots of folks did, of course. But their car is no ordinary car. The front hood is decorated with images of Star Trek characters and ships. As the DSTG stars exited the convention center exit, many of them stopped to autograph the car and pose for photos with it.