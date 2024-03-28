Where We Left Off with Star Trek: Discovery

When the Dark Matter Anomaly (DMA) endangered a resurgent Federation and the galaxy as a whole, it also jeopardized the loving relationship that Captain Michael Burnham and Cleveland "Book" Booker had forged. Though her diplomatic approach to first contact with the DMA's creators put her at odds with Book, Captain Burnham successfully uncovered the cultural context necessary to communicate with the enigmatic Species 10-C and convinced them to halt their destructive mining efforts.

Initially believing her partner — her "one" — had been killed in the encounter, Burnham was elated to learn the 10-C revealed that they had rescued Book before his ship had been destroyed. A practical matter cut their rejuvenated joy short, as Burnham was forced to part with Book when the Federation sentenced him for violating numerous statutes. The captain resolved to see him again before turning to witness a momentous announcement — United Earth and Titan planned to rejoin the Federation. Having solved The Burn, overcome the DMA, and brought the galaxy closer, Captain Burnham expressed optimism and hoped to focus on exploring the stars.

Saru