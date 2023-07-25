Discovery Episode #9 Primer

Stamets (Anthony Rapp) and Tilly (Mary Wiseman) do their spore drive thing in engineering, after which Lorca tells the crew, "There will be time to grieve. This is not that time." Back to Stamets and Tilly, something is off with Stamets. "What are you doing down here, captain?" he asks... Tilly. This leads to an awkward exchange between a confused Tilly and a defensive Stamets.

Admiral Terral voices his concern, yet again, about Lorca racing into trouble against orders. It risks exposing the spore drive to the enemy. As the conversation continues, Terral explains that Kol (Kenneth Mitchell) of House Kor has managed to revive the Klingon Ship of the Dead and is now sharing its stealth technology with any house that will offer him fealty. And that makes the Discovery's imminent mission at Pahvo Starfleet's highest priority. Terral goes on to note the loss of 462 souls, adding, "That number will increase exponentially until we are able to detect those invisible ships. I am certain I've made myself clear." Lorca replies: "Abundantly."