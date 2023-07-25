Discovery Episode #7 Primer

Meanwhile, even as the Burnham-Sarek and Burnham-Tyler dynamics played out, Lorca dealt with a relationship mess of his own. Apparently, he's got a friends-with-benefits situation going with Admiral Cornwell (Jayne Brook). She took him to task for launching an unauthorized rescue mission using a convicted mutineer, not to mention a POW who's barely had time to recover. She was also displeased that Stamets engaged in eugenic manipulation and shared her belief that the events aboard the U.S.S. Buran changed him. One thing led to another and they ended up in bed, only for him to startle awake and put a phaser to her head. That was the last straw for her. She can't leave Starfleet's most-powerful weapon in the hands of a broken man, and he pleads with her not to take away his ship.

Burnham revisited the past again, believing that Sarek's dying thought was his disappointment in her. Amanda, with motherly pride and affection, told Young Burnham that she was as accomplished as any Vulcan and that it'd serve her well "as long as you never forget that you're human, too. You need to nurture that side."

Past Sarek again saw Burnham and lost his cool. They fought again, but this time she was more prepared. She argued that his katra beckoned her, to no avail. So, with Tilly and an initially doubtful Tyler, she returned to Past Sarek on that pivotal graduation day. And she did so with Tyler's words in her heart and mind. He'd pointed out that there's no logic in Sarek fixating on her failure. Rather, he believed that Sarek was was more likely the people he loved and how he wished he'd done something differently.