Discovery Episode #4 Primer

And then there’s the fearsome creature that Burnham, Stamets and Tilly contended with on the U.S.S. Glenn, which Lorca had beamed aboard the Discovery. "Here, kitty, kitty." What is it? What are Lorca's plans for it? We're pretty sure we'll see that creature again. Will it be in episode four?

In “The Butcher’s Knife Cares Not for the Lamb’s Cry”… with tensions and stakes high as Starfleet continues in their efforts to end the war with Klingons, Burnham begins to settle in to her new position aboard the U.S.S. Discovery.