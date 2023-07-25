Discovery Episode #3 Primer

First Officer Michael Burnham, having just discovered the Klingons amongst the binary stars -- and having learned the meaning of a "Vulcan hello" from her adoptive father, Sarek -- determinedly advised Captain Georgiou to shoot first (the Vulcan hello). Georgiou rejected the argument, prompting Burnham to incapacitate the captain with a Vulcan nerve pinch. Taking command, Burnham ordered the crew to fire on the perceived enemy. A dazed-but-recovered Georgiou pulled a phaser on Burnham and sent her to the brig, but Burnham was right -- and the Klingon-Federation war commenced.