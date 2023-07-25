Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Published Sep 30, 2017

    Discovery Episode #3 Primer

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    Spoiler Alert! (If you haven't seen the first two episodes of Star Trek: Discovery)

    Last Time on Discovery...

    A Klingon leader, T'Kuvma, had drawn the U.S.S. Shenzhou to the outer limits of Federation space in an effort to unite the 24 Klingon houses.

    First Officer Michael Burnham, having just discovered the Klingons amongst the binary stars -- and having learned the meaning of a "Vulcan hello" from her adoptive father, Sarek -- determinedly advised Captain Georgiou to shoot first (the Vulcan hello). Georgiou rejected the argument, prompting Burnham to incapacitate the captain with a Vulcan nerve pinch. Taking command, Burnham ordered the crew to fire on the perceived enemy. A dazed-but-recovered Georgiou pulled a phaser on Burnham and sent her to the brig, but Burnham was right -- and the Klingon-Federation war commenced.

    A disabled U.S.S. Shenzhou knocked out the Klingon Sarcophagus ship's defenses, enabling Burnham and Georgiou to beam onto the Klingon ship's bridge. During hand-to-hand combat, T'Kuvma killed Georgiou and in turn Burnham killed him. But the damage was done: Georgiou and many others aboard the Shenzhou dead, the war on, Burnham convicted of mutiny and sentenced to life in prison.

    Next on Discovery...

    Burnham Lands on the U.S.S. Discovery

    In "Context Is for Kings," Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) finds herself aboard the U.S.S. Discovery, where she quickly realizes things are not as they seem, including the mysterious Captain Gabriel Lorca (Jason Isaacs).

    Burnham will see that Lt. Saru (Doug Jones) of the U.S.S. Shenzhou, is now on the Discovery bridge -- and he's not exactly happy to see her.

    New Characters & a Trek Favorite Are Revealed

    Lt. Paul Stamets (Anthony Rapp). An astromycoloist - or fungus expert - and Starfleet Science Officer aboard the U.S.S. Discovery, Stamets is a genius with the air of a curmudgeon twice his age.

    Sylvia Tilly (Mary Wiseman). A freshly minted Starfleet Academy Cadet assigned to the U.S.S. Discovery, Tilly is wide-eyed, good-natured and full of nervous excitement.

    And a Trek favorite makes a guest appearance... a Tribble on Lorca's desk.

    Worth Noting...

    "Context Is For Kings" marks the first episode directed by series executive producer Akiva Goldsman. He is currently directing the season finale. It was Goldsman who insisted that Tribbles be among the show's Easter eggs.

    Star Trek: Discovery Seasons 1-4 are streaming exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S., the UK, Canada, Switzerland, South Korea, Latin America, Germany, France, Italy, Australia and Austria. Seasons 2 and 3 also are available on the Pluto TV “Star Trek” channel in Switzerland, Germany and Austria. The series streams on Super Drama in Japan, TVNZ in New Zealand, and SkyShowtime in Spain, Portugal, Poland, The Nordics, The Netherlands, and Central and Eastern Europe and also airs on Cosmote TV in Greece. The series is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

