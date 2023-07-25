Discovery Episode #15 Primer

“Admiral,” Burnham says to Cornwell. “There is one more thing you need to know.” May we present… Emperor Georgiou. She demands only one thing: “Send me home.”

Tyler comes face to face with Stamets, and apologies to the lieutenant for killing Dr. Culber. Stamets asks Tyler if his actions “gut” and “sicken” him. Tyler nods. “Good,” Stamets says. “Maybe you’re still human after all.” A few moments later, in the mess hall, Tyler sits alone. Ever-empathetic, Tilly joins him, followed by Detmer and others.

The crew comes across a starbase once inhabited by 80,000 souls. There are now 274 life signs aboard it… Klingon life signs. And Discovery is being scanned. Cornwell is too shaken to react, so Saru, whose threat ganglia popped moments earlier, steps up and orders the ship to retreat.

Cornwell confronts L’Rell. They debate the Federation’s purpose. Cornwell cuts to the chase: “How does this war end?” The Klingon cuts… to the bone: “It doesn’t. Klingons have tasted your blood. Conquer us, or we will never relent.”

Burnham and Emperor Georgiou talk. The Emperor realizes that both Burnhams were orphaned, which Burnham deems “another echo of fate between our worlds.” Burnham pronounces the time for peace is past. “I need you to tell me,” she says, insistently, “How did you defeat the Klingon Empire? I started this war, and I need to finish it.”

In Discovery’s war room, Cornwell and Sarek discuss options with Federation top guns weighing in via hologram. Cornwell argues for a single offensive so destructive it will force the enemy to retreat from Federation space and head for home.” Sarek concurs, stressing that each path of logic leads to the same conclusion: “Starfleet tactics have failed us. We must adapt if we are to have any hope of survival.”

Their plan: infiltrate Qo’noS from within it caves. What they’ll need to pull it off? Spores to make the necessary jump. “Set a course for the Veda system,” Stamets implores, sounding confident. “And get ready for the show.”