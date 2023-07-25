Discovery Episode #14 Primer

Burnham and Emperor Georgiou engage in conversation, each dropping bombshells. Mirror Lorca has taken everything from her, Emperor Georgiou asserts, including (Mirror) Burnham. “You lost a daughter, an empire,” Burnham tells the emperor. “I lost a captain, and a life. Both versions of me betrayed both versions of you. I won’t let that happen again. And I won’t let you die again.” She promises to stop Mirror Lorca. “I see why he is so enamored with you,” Emperor Georgiou replies. “You almost make me believe you can do it.” Burnham promises she will do it.

Saru rallies his Discovery crew. His species can sense the coming of death and he doesn’t sense it today… because he’s surrounded by a team he trusts. “And, make no mistake,” he vows, “Discovery is no longer Lorca’s. She is ours. And today will be her maiden voyage. We have a duty to perform, and we will not accept a no-win scenario.”

Mirror Lorca settles in on his throne. Landry informs him Emperor Georgiou’s lords and senior officers are dead; everyone else has sworn allegiance to him. “I’ve just been thinking about everyone who’s ever said victory felt empty when it was attained,” Lorca notes. “What a bunch of idiots they were.”

Burnham arrives… with Emperor Georgiou as offering. She won’t let another crew die on her watch. Mirror Lorca asks if she’s prepared “to condemn Philippa here to death.” Burnham replies, “… She’s not my Philippa.” She offers herself to Mirror Lorca in exchange for the lives of her crew: “But know this… I’m offering you my mind. Nothing more.” Lorca agrees and says, “Welcome home, Michael.”

Stamets and Tilly work side by side on the Discovery. There may be a way out of this: “the mother of mycelial shockwaves,” as Stamets puts it. In a nice moment, Stamets thanks Tilly for inspiring him; they share a smile. “Now,” he requests, “please inform the captain of your findings. Looks like we may be going home after all.” Mirror Lorca appears on viewscreen. The crew won’t die today because Burnham chose to be with him. “I am where I need to be, Saru,” Burnham states. “This is my place.”