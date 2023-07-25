Discovery Episode #12 Primer

The misdeeds of Humans in the Mirror Universe have made reluctant allies of the Klingons, Tellarites, Andorians and Vulcans. It’s the answer to Burnham’s question, “How have you come to compromise and embrace each other?” But the fight is just getting started, for, as Mirror Voq notes, “The Humans seek Klingon extinction,” and as, Burnham replies, “The Terrans will not stop until all of his enemies are destroyed.”

But the moment of rapprochement is nearly undone when Tyler is triggered. He hears T’Kuvma: “Remain Klingon.” And he attacks Mirror Voq… like a Klingon would. Mirror Voq takes him down and Shukar trains a phaser on Burnham. “You dishonor yourselves,” Mirror Voq seethes, “even in death.” Mirror Sarek saves the day: “I do not claim to understand the logic behind his motives,” the Klingon says of Tyler, “but I know hers are pure.”

An understanding reached, Shukar hands Burnham a data chip that provides the locations of each rebel listening station in the quadrant. Burnham and Tyler beam back to the Mirror Shenzhou, where an angry and confused Burnham confronts Tyler. “I have had your back,” she says. “I have saved your life. I have… loved you,” but despite all that he’s jeopardized everything, and everyone. He tries to explain. There’s a connection with L’Rell; when she speaks, he’s forced to listen. “And her words,” he explains, “they tell me who I am.”

Flashes of torture hit hard at Tyler. “I don’t think I am Ash Tyler, Starfleet lieutenant,” he tells Burnham. “Not really. Not anymore.” He’s transforming, before her eyes and ears. “You were willing to betray your captain to protect your people,” he says. “I sacrificed my body and mind to protect mine.” Inside, he remains… Klingon. “I am Voq,” he reveals. “Son of none. The Torchbearer.” Tyler/Voq admits he killed Dr. Culber, “a necessary casualty. It dawns on Burnham that Tyler/Voq speaks the truth. Tyler/Voq then attacks Burnham, who is saved at the last moment by Slave Saru.

Over on the Discovery, the spores seem to be working. “The veins and muscles of the universe…” Tilly observes. “Fungi are the only organism with the biological aptitude to link death with life.” But the joy of apparently saving a scientist with his own specimens is short-lived. Stamets crashes and appears to die, leaving Tilly heartbroken.

Detmer remarks that Tyler’s swift execution will send a valuable message to the Mirror Shenzhou crew and, sensing Burnham’s hesitation, points out that “Terran Law is binding.” Burnham concurs.

Tilly is still mourning Stamets. “I’m so sorry,” she cries. “I hope that where you are, he’s with you.” But then, a monitor registers a pulse on Stamets, and his brain is more active than ever. Cue a trippy visit to the Spore Forest. Stamets hears a most-familiar voice… his own. “Hello, Paul,” the off-screen voice intones. “Ready to get to work?” A beat. Mirror Stamets greets our Stamets and says, “I so hoped that you would find your way.”

In the transporter room, Burnham prepares to execute Tyler/Voq. She punches him, declares “This one dies by my own hand,” and beams him to his death… or does she? Turning to Mirror Detmer, she barks, “Have Lorca delivered to my ready room. I’d like to soothe the blow of Mr. Tyler’s betrayal with a… private interrogation.”

Tyler/Voq floats in space, edging closer to death with each passing second. Then he dematerializes, only to materialize on the Discovery, where Saru and several security officers take him into custody. “She should have left me to die…” he spits, “… with honor.” Saru suggests that despite being stranded in a cruel, anarchic world, Federation Law still applies. Plus, he adds, “If she had, Burnham’s mission aboard the Shenzhou would remain incomplete.” Just then, he grabs hold of the data chip that Burnham planted on Tyler when she punched him. “Our key to finding a way home,” says Saru, who’s not gloating, but rather distressed about losing another friend.

Burnham and Lorca speak in the brig. She wants to leave this section of space, but he stresses that the mission remains to be completed. He’s right, but she doesn’t know how survive this place alone. “You are not alone, Michael,” Lorca promises. “We will survive this place, together.”

Mirror Detmer interrupts the conversation to announce that another vessel is targeting Harlak, leaving Burnham stunned, as the rebels haven’t completed their evacuation. On the Mirror Shenzhou bridge, she watches as Harlak itself, not just the rebel base, is destroyed. “Incoming transmission,” Mirror Januzzi states. “It’s the Emperor.” And the Emperor is Mirror Philippa Georgiou.