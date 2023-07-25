Discovery Episode #11 Primer: "The Wolf Inside"

On the viewscreen, it's Captain Danby Connor... back from the dead it would seem. Lorca is ready for his closeup. He smashes his face against a wall, bloodying himself. "Showtime," he says!" The crew sells Connor on their ploy. Burnham wants her ship, but meets with a bit of hesitation from Connor. Tilly intones, "Is that how you treat your long-lost captain? If you greeted me that way, Connor, I'd cut out your tongue and use it to lick my boots." Connor prepares for their arrival.

Culber confers again with Tyler, telling him about all the brutal things the Klingons actually did: "bone crushing," possibly putting another, new personality atop his own. In short, the Klingons transformed Tyler both physically and mentally. But into what? Culber wants to perform more tests, but Tyler loses his cool. Then, without warning, he snaps Culber's neck. Cut to Stamets, helpless as he utters, "The enemy is here."

Later, Tyler joins Lorca and Burnham in the transporter room. He has no memory of what just occurred. As they prepare to beam over to the I.S.S. Shenzhou, Lorca makes it clear than cover cannot be blown. "Do whatever you must," he says passionately." Burnham and Tyler both concur, calling Lorca captain. Lorca points out it's the last time they can call him captain, "hopefully just for a while."