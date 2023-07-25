Discovery Adds Three Starfleet Officers

Sam Vartholomeos has landed the role of Ensign Connor, a Junior Officer in Starfleet Academy assigned to the starship Shenzhou. His credits include The Secret Life of Walter Mitty and The Following.

Maulik Pancholy is on board as Dr. Nambue, the Chief Medical Officer of the starship Shenzhou. Pancholy’s credits include Weeds, Hitch, 30 Rock, Phineas & Ferb, The Good Wife and Sanjay and Craig.

Terry Serpico will play Admiral Anderson, a high-ranking Starfleet official. Serpico’s films and television credits include 100 Centre Street, The Departed, Army Wives, Rescue Me, Sneaky Pete, Elementary and The Purge: Election Year.