Discovery a 2018 Hugo Award Finalist

Star Trek: Discovery is among the finalists for a 2018 Hugo Award, with the episode “Magic to Make the Sanest Man Go Mad,” written by Aron Eli Coleite & Jesse Alexander, and directed by David M. Barrett, up for a Hugo in the Best Dramatic Presentation, Short Form category. The entertaining time-loop episode, the seventh of Discovery’s first season, featured Rainn Wilson reprising his role as the irascible Harry Mudd, who returned to the U.S.S. Discovery to wreak more havoc on Captain Lorca and the crew.

The winners will be announced at Worldcon 76 in San José, California, on August 19, 2018.