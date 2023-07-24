Delta Quadrant Regimes, Ranked

During U.S.S. Voyager’s time in the Delta Quadrant, Captain Janeway and her crew encountered many quarrelsome species as they travelled on their course to Earth.

While Voyager experienced strained relationships with each of these regimes, their adversaries' influence, technological prowess, and hostile intentions varied greatly among the different species. Considering all of these factors, let’s launch our own exploration of the Delta Quadrant and determine which factions offered the most steadfast opposition to Voyager’s journey home.