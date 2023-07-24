Wines That Rock Launches Two Bespoke Star Trek Romulan Ale Spirits

With their initial sketches and designs presented to the glass production team, they were told that pulling glass out of the molds with such extreme levels of detail was going to be challenging. With that in mind, they embarked on three separate bottle designs, studying which rendering would ultimately be both producible and would match the classic Romulan Ale look and feel desired. After a lot of molten glass, specially designed glass molds, and months of trial and error, they were able to produce a single bottle of the Production Option 1, seen above. From there, they finalized tooling and began the process of crafting these unique vessels.

Working together with Star Trek: Picard prop masters and the team at the Star Trek Archive, they finalized the original designs for the front artwork application. Using a process of metallic gold hot stamping, the Romulan logo is adhered directly to the glass. For the topper, a futuristic and functional Vino Seal glass topper is utilized. Years in the making, they now had their bottle.