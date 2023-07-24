Children of the Delta Quadrant, Ranked

Children provide insight as to the fundamental qualities and values of alien cultures. Furthermore, nearly two decades after their encounters with Voyager, many of them are now in the prime of their lives, ready to take the reins from an earlier generation. In short, children are the future and one of the best indicators of the quadrant’s likely development. Plus, ranking them can help Starfleet determine which species to engage and stay away from should they ever get back to that region of space.

Before diving in, let’s talk methodology. The criteria for initial placement on the list are rather loose, but broadly speaking the ranking includes any alien children — from toddler to teenager — that interacted directly with Voyager’s crew. Their placement, from worst to best, is determined through a subjective comparison to the objectively perfect Voyager child, Naomi Wildman. She represents all that is good — curiosity, kindness, resourcefulness, wisdom, loyalty, compassion, for a start —so it is only fair that she serves as the benchmark. In fact, all the children will be given a score of 1 to 10 “Naomis.”

With that in mind…