Catching Up with Elinor Donahue

StarTrek.com: How much of how you landed your role in “Metamorphosis” do you recall?

Elinor Donahue: Everything. I was in one of my retired periods. AfterThe Andy Griffith Show, for all intents and purposes, I retired. I’d stepped back from the business, I guess I’d say, rather than completely retired. I wanted to have a private life, which I’d not had for a long, long time. I had my marriage to Harry Ackerman, the adoptive father of my oldest boy and the father of the three sons that we had together, and that allowed me to step away from the business and have a real life as a wife and mother. Having said that, I still worked about once a year on something. Someone would call, an agent I had or used to have, and say, “Do you think Elinor would like to do such and such.” I don’t remember what they were, but they were episodes of series. We were living in a very lovely house in Sherman Oaks and I had three of the boys, because the youngest boy wasn’t born yet. Harry got a call from Gene Roddenberry at the office asking if it was OK for him, Gene, to call me at home, to talk to me about a show he was doing. Harry said yes. It was sort of like asking a father for his daughter’s hand in marriage. It was very sweet. So, that evening, Gene Roddenberry called me and told me that he had a new show calledStar Trekand he asked me if I’d heard of it. I told him, “No.” He told me a little bit about it and he said, “I’d love for you to play a role on it. Would you be interested?” I said, “Of course.” So that was how it came about. They sent the script, I went in and here we are, almost 50 years later.

StarTrek.com: What interested you most about Hedford as a character?

Elinor Donahue: It was fun. I’d never read anything quite like that and had never played that kind of role before. That wasn’t what I was known for. I was known for kind of Happy Sam parts or the sweet lady next door, or whatever. But this was different. It was interesting in that respect. And… I hope this will make sense, but I was never an actress-actress, do you know what I mean? I never wanted the career arc. I wasn’t seeking a particular role, like “Oh, this is a nice, juicy role.” It was more, “Oh, they want me? That’s terrific. I feel happy about myself. I’ll do it.” If they wanted me to play the lady who cleans the floor, I’d do it. If they wanted me to play a hairdresser, I’d be happy to do that. I just like the activity of going to a set and working. It was sort of my hobby, in those days, besides running the house and having the children and all. The acting was a vacation. It was like a housewife’s vacation. I’d go put on costumes and learn my lines and be in front of the lights. So, in point of fact, I didn’t really care what the part was. I was just happy to go and do whatever. To answer your question, then, there wasn’t anything about the character that made me say, “Oh, this is nice and juicy, and I need to do it. I just wanted to do it, period.” That she was a different kind of character, and that people liked and remember the performance, that was just a bonus.