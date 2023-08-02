Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Published Apr 27, 2017

    Borg & Five Captains Coins Ready To Beam Up

    By StarTrek.com Staff
    StarTrek Delta

    StarTrek.com

    The Royal Canadian Mint has just released their latest Star Trek coins. The two new coins, one featuring the five Trek Captains and the other the Borg, pay tribute to Trek’s status as a pop-culture phenomenon, its enduring impact and also its legions of devoted Canadian fans. The coins include:
     

    Star Trek: Five Captains

    This 2-oz pure silver, colored, glow-in-the-dark coin features a rich color application over engraved portraits of captains Kirk, Picard, Sisko, Janeway and Archer. The portraits are positioned around an engraved delta shield insignia and against a space background; they gently overlap the outer band in which the words "CANADA," "STAR TREK" and the year "2017" are engraved. When viewed in the dark, glow-in-the-dark elements reveal a second image on the reverse—a head-on view of U.S.S. Enterprise in flight. Between the Enterprise's phaser beams lies an illuminated delta shield insignia; it bears the five-point star that is indicative of a command rank. 

    Available in both Canada and the U.S., the coin is priced at $194.95 (Canadian), limited to a mintage of 5,000 worldwide and comes in a premium graphic box.
     

    Star Trek: The Borg

    This 1-oz pure silver, colored coin, which celebrates the 30th anniversary of Star Trek: The Next Generation, features the exterior of a Borg cube vessel. Against this engraved background, a colorful depiction of a tension-filled scene finds a Borg cube locking onto the U.S.S. Enterprise with its green tractor beam, as part of their relentless pursuit to assimilate technology, worlds and even beings. The coin also includes the words "STAR TREK," "CANADA" and the year "2017,” all engraved in a Star Trek font. 

    Available in both Canada and the U.S., the coin is priced at $112.95 (Canadian), limited to a mintage of 10,000 worldwide and comes in a premium graphic box.

     Go HERE to purchase the Five Captains coin and HERE for the Borg coin. And go HERE to check out the Royal Canadian Mint’s full line of Star Trek coins.

