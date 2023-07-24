Star Trek homeSkip to main content
  • Latest
  • More to Explore
  • Series & Movies
  • Shop
    • SearchGo To Dashboard
    Interview

    Published Jul 29, 2021

    Below Deck with Lower Decks: Star Trek's Optimistic Future

    Series creator Mike McMahan and star Tawny Newsome share how Lower Decks keeps the optimistic Star Trek tradition alive.

    By StarTrek.com Staff
    Star Trek: Lower Decks

    StarTrek.com

    There’s a key ingredient that makes all of Star Trek work — optimism. As our world exists in a tumultuous place and time, Star Trek reminds us that a better future is possible if we work together to reach it. Both Star Trek: Picard and Star Trek: Discovery have taken serious looks at how to build a better future, while Star Trek: Lower Decks takes a more lighthearted approach toward the same goal.

    Still, Mariner, Boimler, and the rest of the crew on the U.S.S. Cerritos embody the Starfleet values that have defined the series since day one. They just put a humorous spin on things, while still fitting in with Star Trek’s hopeful outlook.

    Star Trek: Lower Decks,

    StarTrek.com

    “Comedy is not exactly known for being full of despair,” said series creator Mike McMahan when asked about how he blended comedy with Star Trek’s particular brand of optimism. “Nobody goes to a standup tragedian to hear about how we're all going to get washed away. Comedy is optimistic. Comedy finds the funny stuff. Comedy looks for the little cracks that were always there and kind of breaks them open. Star Trek is all about finding personal truth, historical truth, and scientific truth — those are the kinds of Roddenberry things. Comedy is the same thing. It's just presented in a way that's going to make you spit your drink back into your cup.”

    Series star Tawny Newsome also pointed out that Star Trek has always been funny. “Start with Data taking standup lessons. Obviously, Mike made [Lower Decks]. But just reading it, it instantly made sense to me because I was like, ‘Oh yeah, it's always been funny.’ [Our show] is just kind of a highlight reel of all of the funny."

    From the camp and one-liners of The Original Series to those cheesy episodes of the other series that we can’t help but love and laugh with, Star Trek has always had a dash of humor amidst the important lessons they’ve passed along to us. McMahan and the Lower Decks crew have just tapped into the humor that’s always been there to blend it pitch perfectly with the optimism of Star Trek. The series is just another example of infinite Star Trek diversity in infinite combinations.

    Trailer | Star Trek: Lower Decks - Season 2

    Get Updates By Email

    This article was originally published on September 18, 2020.

    Star Trek: Lower Decks streams exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. and is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution. In Canada, it airs on Bell Media’s CTV Sci-Fi Channel. The series will also be available to stream on Paramount+ in the UK, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Italy, France, the Caribbean, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Ireland and South Korea.

    Related

    Living Star Trek: How Two Women Breathed New Life into the Franchise
    Interview
    Stylized image of Jean Lorrah and Jacqueline Lichtenberg with doodles of arrows and deltas along with the cover of 'Star Trek Lives'
    Roger Clark on Star Trek's Enduring Appeal and Its Influence on His Career
    Interview
    Graphic illustration with geometric shapes, Star Trek deltas, and a portrait of Roger Clark
    Star Trek Helps Turn Champions Into Olympians
    Interview
    Star Trek, 2020 Olympics
    WARP FIVE: Wil Wheaton on the Original Prodigy Returning to Star Trek
    Interview
    Graphic illustrated collage featuring Wil Wheaton and promo images of Wesley Crusher from Star Trek: The Next Generation and Star Trek: Prodigy
    Star Trek home
    How to pitch startrek.com
    X LogoYouTube LogoFacebook LogoInstagram LogoTiktok Logo
    Where to Watch
    Privacy PolicyYour Privacy ChoicesCalifornia NoticeTerms of UseRegistrationHelpClosed CaptioningFan FilmsFan Sites
    © 2024 CBS Studios Inc., Paramount Pictures Corporation, and CBS Interactive Inc., Paramount companies. STAR TREK and related marks are trademarks of CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.
    Back to top