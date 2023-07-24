Below Deck with Lower Decks: Spock Two

To say the ship is also overflowing with more Star Trek visual gags and other Easter eggs than can easily be counted is like saying, “Yes, tribbles are known to reproduce every so often.” Seriously, you may well need to watch this episode several times to catch them all. References to multiple Star Trek series abound, including Lower Decks doing its part to shine its very special spotlight on the original animated adventures of Captain Kirk and the Starship Enterprise.

Several of these visuals are of the “blink and you might miss it” variety, but one stands literally head and shoulders (and waist, and knees) above all the others — a giant skeleton wearing a 23rd Century Starfleet commander’s uniform. Yes, the skeleton does indeed appear to be all that remains of “Spock Two,” the giant clone of Mr. Spock created by Stavos Keniclius Five, himself the fourth clone of human geneticist Stavos Keniclius and introduced in the animated Star Trek series episode “The Infinite Vulcan.”

The original Doctor Keniclius was a genetic scientist on Earth during the time of the Eugenics Wars. Driven to create a “master race” to serve him as a galactic peacekeeping force, Keniclius left Earth and eventually made his way to the planet Phylos while unknowingly carrying with him a bacteria harmful to that world’s inhabitants. His arrival triggered a plague which nearly destroyed Phylosian civilization, and Keniclius labored to find a cure. Those who survived were sterile, dooming the Phylosian race to eventual extinction.