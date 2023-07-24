Below Deck with Lower Decks: Romulan Whiskey

Romulans translate Terran (Earth) whiskey as ‘WesKih,’ and distinguish between the two, noting that this drink is specifically distilled from a malted grain such as barley or rye.

Like with many fictional languages, the route to Romulan Whiskey wasn’t simply a case of smooshing syllables together until they sounded pleasing. On the contrary, when the need for Beckett’s joke arose, Lower Decks’ production reached out to Trent Pehrson, the linguist who shaped the Romulan language heard on Star Trek: Picard.

With Pehrson’s help, the translation for whiskey was shaped so that it fit within Romulus’ linguistic structure. The translation for the grain, ‘MelShat,’ was also crafted by Pehrson, specifically for Lower Decks’ canonical use.

So no, long-time Trek fans, you didn’t mishear! Romulan Whiskey has officially become part of the Star Trek canon.