Below Deck with Lower Decks: Ornara and Brekka

It’s Lower Decks, friends. You should already know how this is going to go.

The first participant for “Project Swing By” is the planet Ornara. Captain Freeman knows things didn’t go all that well when the Enterprise-D visited the Ornarans over 15 years earlier when they appeared to be in the grips of a global plague and addiction withdrawal.

For the newer fans among us, this incident occurred in the first season Star Trek: The Next Generation episode “Symbiosis.” After Captain Picard and the Enterprise crew rescue an Ornaran freighter in distress, they learn the Ornarans aren’t actually suffering from the very real plague which once ravaged their world. Indeed, the cure, manufactured from a rare plant found not on Ornara but instead on its sister planet, Brekka, helped wipe out the plague long ago. However, the Ornarans became addicted to felicium, the medicine used to combat it, and the Brekkians just…kept supplying it to them for profit.

(This is normally the part where I’d make jokes about this week’s interesting Star Trek Easter egg, but given the subject matter, I decided that was quite definitely the wrong approach. The wisecracking returns next week.)

Indeed, Brekka was a virtual paradise, with all their population’s needs met thanks to a trade agreement with Ornara, the lone client for the only product they exported — felicium, on which the Ornarans remained dependent. The Enterprise’s encounter with both worlds occurred at a time when the situation was coming to a head, with the Ornarans nearly unable to hold up their end of the trade agreement, and the Brekkians desperate to keep their only customers.