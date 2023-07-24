Below Deck with Lower Decks: Mike McMahan Breaks Down Season 1

Like, do people like him, or do they like the guy that they had all of these experiences with the first season? You'll be seeing how that plays out emotionally and what it means when you're an engineer.

StarTrek.com: The emotional core of Mariner's journey is her relationship with her mother, Captain Freeman. We haven't really seen a key mother-daughter relationship be this central to a story in a Star Trek show before, so what inspired you to make that Mariner's emotional journey and how will it develop in Season 2?

Mike McMahan: Well, I don't want to say too much on Season 2, but what inspired me, I think is as I was writing Mariner, her character kind of came first. I knew that I wanted Captain Freeman to be this stoic and this classic-feeling Starfleet captain who maybe wasn't the best of the best, but when it came down to it, she did a really great job. As I was writing the pilot, I knew that I wanted Mariner to be this chaotic force.

Growing up, my mom and my sister got in a lot of arguments. They love each other at the end of the day, but my mom was kind of a captain. Nobody gets under their mom's skin more than their kid. It's like they just know them so well, so I just wanted to take that energy, because it's just great for comedic friction to have that.

And then on top of that, [in the] first season you have the secret, they don't want the rest of the crew to know that this is happening. They're keeping it private. And then obviously in the finale, it comes out. So, second season, the direction is more "Okay, the secret out," but now that they have decided to work together, what does it mean when you have to really work with your mom or your daughter and how is that hard?

It's a different shade of what we saw [in the] first season where Mariner was throwing it in her mom's face all the time. Now Mariner is challenged to put her money where her mouth is and actually do the things she said she wanted to do.

StarTrek.com: This show functions as both a love letter to Star Trek and a love letter to Star Trek fans, so how did you make sure that you approach each episode from a place of affection and avoid punching down, either at the franchise or the fans?

Mike McMahan: Well, part of it is just instinct, because I love Star Trek and I just didn't have any interest in making a structured show that was mocking Star Trek. I also just felt so lucky that I was going to get to make any Star Trek at all. This was my chance as a comedy writer, to be able to do a show that felt like the kind of stuff that I liked to see in Star Trek.

But also on top of that not just being me, there was a whole host of writers and producers on the show that were constantly asking these questions, that were saying, "Okay, it's funny, but is it Star Trek?" Sometimes we'd get into a conversation and it would be like, "Well, you know, really could there be somebody..." Like if there's an episode where somebody, like if there's an officer on another ship who's just not great at their job. And it's like, "Okay, are there examples in existing Star Trek episodes of those kinds of people?" And as long as there were, as long as they felt right and they didn't feel like outliers.

We have this character Fletcher where he's kind of like our dark version of Barclay. Barclay was not a great officer, but then when everybody came together and believed in him, supported him instead of being frustrated by him, he was able to find his path. Fletcher is the opposite, not able to do that with the people supporting him and try to work with them, which is why he ends up not in Starfleet at the end of the day.

So, in a million little ways, every single episode, there was a constant understanding of, yes, this has to be funny, yes, this has to be vibrant, but if it doesn't feel like the states and it doesn't feel like the character dynamics and the storytelling, if it doesn't feel like Star Trek, then it's not really worth doing. Just... when you're writing it and crafting stories, you take a bunch of ideas and then you whittle down and you whittle down and you find the ones that are just right.

StarTrek.com: Star Trek has this incredible 50 years legacy. What is it like writing a new chapter of that legacy?

Mike McMahan: I mean, it's insane. It is something I never thought I was going to get to do and it's something that every day is the hardest writing I've ever had to do, but also the most fun. It's the kind of thing where when you're writing it, you don't think of it as disposable. You think of it as this is something that I want somebody to watch over and over and over again, and I want them to watch it when they have kids or when they are kids.

Star Trek is evergreen. To me, there's no bad series of Star Trek and there's no really bad episode of Star Trek. Because even in a "bad episode," you're still getting to hang out with characters that you love, and that's what we're trying to create with this is Starfleet characters that you love. The show might not be for everybody, but for the people that it's for, you just want it to feel like when they watch it they can just sigh and be like, "Oh, I'm in that world. I'm in the Federation. I'm in the Alpha Quadrant. I'm just there for 20 something minutes".

And even if the way that we express it is maybe a little bit faster, louder than the other Star Trek shows, it's important that you still feel that welcome home vibe when you're watching it.

StarTrek.com: Absolutely.

Mike McMahan: I don't know. It's fucking crazy.