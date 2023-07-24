Below Deck with Lower Decks: Go Climb a Rock

The latest episode of Star Trek: Lower Decks sees Captain Freeman offering her crew some well-deserved downtime while the Cerritos makes a long-haul transit on its way toward a routine planetary survey. With twelve hours to kill and no pressing duties, rest and recreation is the order of the day!

While each of the other Lower Deckers succeeds in finding ways to spend time with a “Bridge buddy,” a member of the ship’s bridge crew, Ensign Boimler sets his sights on cozying up to one of these senior officers. He’s looking to forge some sort of bond and make a good impression that will be remembered when the time comes for the command staff to recommend ensigns for promotion.

Now remember — This is Boimler, which means things start off like a total train wreck before they get better.

After a couple of false starts with Lieutenants Kayshon and Shaxs, Boimler attempts to join Dr. T’Ana and Ensign Tendi on the holodeck. There, the pair is immersed in a simulation of climbing El Capitan, the imposing mountain at Yosemite National Park on Earth that is a favorite challenge for rock climbers. Instead of making his own climb, Boimler opts for a pair of anti-gravity boots to make his ascent.