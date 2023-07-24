Below Deck with Lower Decks: Race Against the Machine

And just like that, the finale of the third season of Star Trek: Lower Decks is upon us!

Oh, sure. A new episode of Star Trek: Prodigy dropped almost at the exact same time, but some of us are still dealing with having to say goodbye to the Cerritos gang so soon! What are we going to do for what will probably be a whole year?

You thinkin’ what I’m thinkin’? Cuz I’m thinkin’ “Binge Watch Party.”

Who's with me? We'll get T-shirts made and replicate ourselves, and everything! See, look at that guy over there on the couch. He's got the right idea, with his popcorn and water bottle and even his Star TrekCats sherpa blanket.

But before we do that? There’s just one more episode to talk about.

After Admiral Buenamigo remote-guided the automated Texas-class U.S.S. Aledo to assist the Cerritos during a fight with Breen vessels in the previous episode (“Trusted Sources”), he’s now questioning the need for the California-class ships. With the Texas-class seemingly ready to go, it’s the admiral’s contention these new vessels, operating without crews and the mistakes living beings tend to make, are better suited to the second contact missions typically assigned to ships like the Cerritos.