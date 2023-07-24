Star Trek homeSkip to main content
  • Latest
  • More to Explore
  • Series & Movies
  • Shop
    • SearchGo To Dashboard
    Series

    Published Sep 16, 2022

    Below Deck with Lower Decks: Give Another Hand to the Edosians

    After meeting the crew of the U.S.S. Cerritos, Toz really could use a trip to the spa.

    By Dayton Ward

    SPOILER WARNING: Discussion for Star Trek: Lower Decks — Season 3, Episode 4 "Room for Growth" to follow!

    An artistic depiction of an Edosian wearing a Starfleet uniform.

    StarTrek.com

    What’s that? Another new episode of Star Trek: Lower Decks has dropped? Didn’t we just do this, like, a week ago or something?

    The still minty-fresh third season’s latest installment finds the Lower Deckers scrambling to beat their rivals on Delta Shift as a handful of fancier quarters have apparently become available on Deck 1, one of the best areas on the Cerritos.

    (Spoilers: It’s really not Deck 1. You’ll see.)

    There’s a lottery to choose who will win the coveted billets, and our gang learns those sneaky scoundrels on Delta Shift have found a way to rig the selection process so they win. Mariner, Boimler, and Tendi aren’t going to let that stand, are they?

    Rutherford and Billups look on as Captain Freeman smiles. The head of the spa station stands nearby, looking annoyed.

    "Room for Growth"

    StarTrek.com

    Elsewhere, Chief Billups, Ensign Rutherford, and rest of the Cerritos’ engineers have been working around the clock for days on end to repair all the damage the ship suffered after an ancient alien goddess transformed it into a temple. Again! Why does this keep happening? Worried she may be overworking her people, Captain Freeman arranges some well-deserved time off aboard the U.S.S. Dove, a starship specifically designed for rest and recreation. There, Freeman and her engineers are met by Toz, an Edosian medical officer, who’s ready to help the Cerritos engineers relax.

    There are few Star Trek alien species as unique and instantly recognizable as the Edosians. With their oversized heads, bright orange skin, and—oh yeah—the extra leg to stand on as well as a third arm protruding from the middle of their chests, they make a pretty lasting first impression. If Toz looks familiar, maybe it’s because you remember another Edosian character, known only as “The Specialist,” who oversaw the mysterious “Division 14” in the first season episode, “Much Ado About Boimler.”

    Star Trek: Lower Decks -

    StarTrek.com

    BUT WAIT. THERE’S MORE!

    Worry not, hardcore fans. I gotchu. Of course Toz and the Specialist before him are something of a callback to the 1970s series, which featured another Edosian, Lieutenant Arex, serving as a navigator aboard Captain Kirk’s U.S.S. Enterprise in Star Trek: The Animated Series.

    Arex, an Edosian officer, on the bridge of the U.S.S. Enterprise.

    StarTrek.com

    Arex appears in 19 of the series’ 22 episodes and also sneaks into Lower Decks; he's featured in one of numerous photographs adorning the walls of the bar on Starbase 25 in the second season episode, “An Embarrassment of Dooplers.” In addition to the super cool extra limbs they bring to the table, Edosians supposedly are also very long-lived, so there’s a chance we’ve not seen the last of Arex. And if he shows up on the Cerritos, you just know they’ll give him one of the cool quarters on Deck 1.

    Okay. Maybe not Deck 1.

    Get Updates By Email

    Dayton Ward (he/him) is a New York Times bestselling author or co-author of numerous novels and short stories including a whole bunch of stuff set in the Star Trek universe, and often collaborating with friend and co-writer Kevin Dilmore. As he’s still a big ol' geek at heart, Dayton is known to wax nostalgic about all manner of Star Trek topics over on his own blog, The Fog of Ward.

    Star Trek: Lower Decks streams exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. and is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution. In Canada, it airs on Bell Media’s CTV Sci-Fi Channel. The series will also be available to stream on Paramount+ in the UK, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Italy, France, the Caribbean, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Ireland and South Korea.

    Related

    The Surprising Connections Between Star Trek and Batman (1966)
    Series
    Collage of Star Trek: The Original Series guest stars placed on the hull of alternating starship Enterprise
    Star Trek: Lower Decks Illuminates Another Side of Starfleet
    Series
    Boimler with his finger pointed up, Tendi, Mariner with her hands on her hips, and Rutherford holding a PADD all stand side-by-side
    The Weight of Optimism and the Birth of the Federation
    Series
    Illustration of District A housing with barb wiring as seen in 'Past Tense'
    Q and the Enterprise Crew
    Series
    Graphic illustration of a seated Data and Deanna Troi, with Tasha Yar and Jean-Luc Picard standing between them, and Q in a judge's robe in floating bubble
    Star Trek home
    How to pitch startrek.com
    X LogoYouTube LogoFacebook LogoInstagram LogoTiktok Logo
    Where to Watch
    Privacy PolicyYour Privacy ChoicesCalifornia NoticeTerms of UseRegistrationHelpClosed CaptioningFan FilmsFan Sites
    © 2024 CBS Studios Inc., Paramount Pictures Corporation, and CBS Interactive Inc., Paramount companies. STAR TREK and related marks are trademarks of CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.
    Back to top