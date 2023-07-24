Below Deck with Lower Decks: Give Another Hand to the Edosians

What’s that? Another new episode of Star Trek: Lower Decks has dropped? Didn’t we just do this, like, a week ago or something?

The still minty-fresh third season’s latest installment finds the Lower Deckers scrambling to beat their rivals on Delta Shift as a handful of fancier quarters have apparently become available on Deck 1, one of the best areas on the Cerritos.

(Spoilers: It’s really not Deck 1. You’ll see.)

There’s a lottery to choose who will win the coveted billets, and our gang learns those sneaky scoundrels on Delta Shift have found a way to rig the selection process so they win. Mariner, Boimler, and Tendi aren’t going to let that stand, are they?