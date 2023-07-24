Below Deck with Lower Decks: The Return of the Delta Flyer

Where does the time go? I look away for a minute and WHAM! We’re already most of the way through September and at the midpoint of Star Trek: Lower Decks’ third season! How does that even happen?

It happens because time is a predator, yo. Stalking us, all our lives. And stuff.

This latest Lower Decks episode finds the Cerritos and its crew returning to the planet Tulgana IV, the scene of much mayhem and chaos during “Envoys,” the second episode of the show’s first season. You remember, right? Boimler gets assigned to ferry Klingon general K’orin to this very same planet, and Mariner gets herself invited to come along for laughs. She ends up getting drunk with the general before he steals their shuttle.

Good times.

For this visit to Tulgana IV, the Cerritos crew is charged with helping update the power systems for the Federation consulate located there. This also gives Captain Freeman an opportunity to have her people catch up on some lingering tasks required by Starfleet, but one crewmember is having a bit of trouble. Ensign Rutherford has been plagued by odd dreams, and it turns out his implant’s malfunctioning.