Published Oct 10, 2022
All the Star Trek News & Reveals from NYCC 2022
What a whirlwind weekend at New York Comic Con 2022, and the Star Trek universe showcased tons of exciting reveals.
We’re rounding up everything we’ve showcased at NYCC in one handy guide for fans. Eager to learn more? Read on!
The hit original series also released a Season 5 teaser!
In Season 5, Captain Burnham and the crew of the U.S.S. Discovery uncover a mystery that sends them on an epic adventure across the galaxy to find an ancient power whose very existence has been deliberately hidden for centuries. But there are others on the hunt as well … dangerous foes who are desperate to claim the prize for themselves and will stop at nothing to get it.
The original animated kids' series also dropped a mid-season trailer ahead of its October 27 return!
In the remaining Star Trek: Prodigy Season 1 episodes, as the hopeful crew makes their way toward Starfleet, their dreams are threatened when they discover the U.S.S. Protostar harbors a weapon designed to tear the United Federation of Planets apart. To make matters worse, the U.S.S. Dauntless is on a manhunt for the Protostar as the real Vice Admiral Janeway is eager to uncover what happened to her missing former First Officer Chakotay. With these two ships on a collision course and destruction on the horizon, the fate of the Alpha Quadrant hangs in the balance.
New teaser for the highly-anticipated final voyage also unveiled!
Lt. Commander Worf assembles his own crew — including Spock, B’Elanna, and Lore — for a dark, edgy comic series.