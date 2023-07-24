Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Events

    Published Oct 10, 2022

    All the Star Trek News & Reveals from NYCC 2022

    Read through for a full roundup of everything we announced and shared!

    By StarTrek.com Staff
    Illustrated art banner for Star Trek at New York Comic Con 2022

    StarTrek.com

    What a whirlwind weekend at New York Comic Con 2022, and the Star Trek universe showcased tons of exciting reveals.

    We’re rounding up everything we’ve showcased at NYCC in one handy guide for fans. Eager to learn more? Read on!

    The hit original series also released a Season 5 teaser!

    In Season 5, Captain Burnham and the crew of the U.S.S. Discovery uncover a mystery that sends them on an epic adventure across the galaxy to find an ancient power whose very existence has been deliberately hidden for centuries. But there are others on the hunt as well … dangerous foes who are desperate to claim the prize for themselves and will stop at nothing to get it.

    Teaser Trailer | Star Trek: Discovery - Season 5

    The original animated kids' series also dropped a mid-season trailer ahead of its October 27 return!

    In the remaining Star Trek: Prodigy Season 1 episodes, as the hopeful crew makes their way toward Starfleet, their dreams are threatened when they discover the U.S.S. Protostar harbors a weapon designed to tear the United Federation of Planets apart. To make matters worse, the U.S.S. Dauntless is on a manhunt for the Protostar as the real Vice Admiral Janeway is eager to uncover what happened to her missing former First Officer Chakotay. With these two ships on a collision course and destruction on the horizon, the fate of the Alpha Quadrant hangs in the balance.

    Official Mid-Season Trailer | Star Trek: Prodigy

    New teaser for the highly-anticipated final voyage also unveiled!

    Teaser Trailer | Star Trek: Picard - Season 3

    Lt. Commander Worf assembles his own crew — including Spock, B’Elanna, and Lore — for a dark, edgy comic series.

    STAR TREK: DEFIANT #1 Main Cover A art by Ángel Unzueta

    IDW

    Star Trek: Discovery Seasons 1-4 are streaming exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S., the UK, Canada, Switzerland, South Korea, Latin America, Germany, France, Italy, Australia and Austria. Seasons 2 and 3 also are available on the Pluto TV “Star Trek” channel in Switzerland, Germany and Austria. The series streams on Super Drama in Japan, TVNZ in New Zealand, and SkyShowtime in Spain, Portugal, Poland, The Nordics, The Netherlands, and Central and Eastern Europe and also airs on Cosmote TV in Greece. The series is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

    Star Trek: Prodigy will stream on Netflix globally (excluding Canada, Nordics, CEE, Netherlands, Spain, Portugal, Poland, Russia, Belarus and Mainland China) and Season 1 is currently available on SkyShowtime in the Nordics, the Netherlands, Spain, Portugal and Central and Eastern Europe with Season 2 coming soon. Season two has launched in France on France Televisions channels and Okoo.

    In addition to streaming on Paramount+, Star Trek: Picard also streams on Prime Video outside of the U.S. and Canada, and in Canada can be seen on Bell Media's CTV Sci-Fi Channel and streams on Crave. Star Trek: Picard is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

