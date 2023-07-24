A Look Back at 'Descent'

The sixth season finale of Star Trek: The Next Generation, "Descent, Part I," first made its way on television screens on June 21, 1993, with its conclusion, "Descent, Part II," airing on September 20, 1993.

The first installment of the two-parter, the teleplay written by Ronald D. Moore with story by Jeri Taylor, features the return of the Borg, who are ready to do battle with the Federation. However, this new Collective boast a new individuality, which they use to tempt Data as they help him experience his first emotion.

The conclusion to the sixth season shocker, "Descent, Part II," written by René Echevarria, reveals Picard, Deanna, and Geordi are held prisoner by Data, who has left the Enterprise to join his evil brother Lore as leaders of the Borg.

On its 30th anniversary, we're revisiting the episode that provided a milestone for Data in his quest to become more human.